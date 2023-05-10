Abbey Caves death: The safety plan that was supposed to keep students safe

Abbey Caves death: The safety plan which was supposed to keep students safe

The school that took a group of students caving as severe flooding spread across Northland had a safety plan that said to check for bad weather, a document reveals.

A body of a teenage boy was found late Tuesday night after a Whangārei Boys High School student was swept away from his classmates while caving.

MetService had issued an orange rain warning for Northland on Tuesday.

Whangārei Boys High School’s safety plan shows that the school was aware that the caves were prone to flooding.

School risk assessment and management plans are meant to help teachers understand what significant risks are present and support them to manage that risk.

In case of heavy rain or deep water, the safety plan said that an instructor should “check weather leading up to the trip”.

If there had been rain before heading into the caves, it was the instructors' responsibility to check water levels before embarking.

If water was too high the trip was supposed to be postponed.

The school’s policy for school trips and education outside the classroom was set to be reviewed in May.

Susan Edmunds/Stuff WhangÄrei Boys High School student is missing after a cave trip.

Questions are now mounting over why the outdoor education class proceeded in the face of worsening weather.

An email obtained by Stuff shows the year 11-Whangārei Boys' High School class were originally meant to go rock climbing, but the trip had been switched to caving when it became clear bad weather was on its way.

The email, from the school's head of outdoor education Stevie Huurnink was sent to parents last Friday.

It said due to "forecasted rain" they had to modify “planned trips”.

Breakfast The group from Whangārei Boys High School were in Abbey Caves when it was hit by a severe weather event.

The mother of a boy who saw their classmate swept away in floodwaters said the caving trip should never have gone ahead given the rainfall warning.

One person Stuff spoke to said the school played "Russian roulette" with children’s lives.

WorkSafe has opened an investigation into the incident.

Whangārei Boys High School has been approached for comment.