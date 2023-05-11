What's in place to keep safe the thousands of students in outdoor education every day?

Education in the outdoors can range from a walk to a park with primary school kids to adventure activities. (File photo)

Thousands of students around the country take part in education outside the classroom (EOTC) activities on any given day, but what’s in place to keep them safe?

The requirements around EOTC are covered by Ministry of Education national guidelines. While Education Outdoors New Zealand provides templates and tools to help schools with safety plans.

Outdoor education was in the spotlight after the body of a teenage boy was found late Tuesday night following a Whangārei Boys’ High School trip to the Abbey Caves.

WorkSafe has opened an investigation into the incident and police are investigating on behalf of the Coroner. The school is also undertaking an investigation.

The requirements around education outside the classroom (EOTC) are covered by Ministry of Education national guidelines published in 2016 and updated in 2018.

They state that while it “is not mandatory in New Zealand to hold a qualification to lead most outdoor activities (with the exception of rafting), good practice standards indicate that a qualification, where available, is expected. At the very least, outdoor leaders, including teachers, should be able to demonstrate equivalency”.

Denise Piper/Stuff Whangārei Boys’ High School has a roll of about 1250 pupils.

They also state that competency of staff was critical and “analysis of serious incidents that have occurred during EOTC experiences has shown that a lack of leader competence and ineffective supervision were major contributing factors”.

Stuff understands the Whangārei Boys’ High School group of 15 Year 11 students was accompanied by one teacher and one instructor. The school will not confirm this.

The qualifications and training of those adults, as well as any agreement or contract between the school, and any provider or external contractor are likely to be the subject of any investigation.

The Whangārei Boys’ High School EOTC policy requires the guideline requirements are met and the school’s Standard Operating Procedures state “All instructors/teaching personnel will have good prior experience, skills, and knowledge to safely deliver trips”.

They must also have “current First Aid certification and sufficient experience and training pertinent to each trip”.

Google Maps/Supplied The Abbey Caves in Whangārei were the school group was visiting.

“Suitable external contractors” could be used if there were no teachers with the required experience or fitness.

Executive director of Education Outdoors New Zealand, the professional association for Outdoor Education Teaching within New Zealand Schools, Fiona McDonald, said it was a very sad time for all involved in outdoor education, and she would not comment on the Abbey Caves incident in particular.

The Association provided templates, tools and forms that schools used when compiling their systems and safety plans around education in the outdoors, which covers a broad range of activities, from a primary school class visiting a local park, to secondary school students undertaking adventure activities.

It was up to the schools to ensure they had competent staff involved in EOTC, and to be aware of current good practice and ensuring their staff met requirements, McDonald said.

For “high level activities” where the school did not have a suitably qualified member of staff it should engage external contractors or providers, she said.

1 NEWS Karen Gilbert-Smith said a comprehensive investigation into the tragedy at Abbey Caves is underway.

When external contractors or providers were engaged the school still maintained a level of responsibility and there would be a conversation between the school and the contractor or the provider about where individual responsibilities lay, she said.

“That conversation about whose role is what is so vitally important for good safe working and good emergency responses as well. We encourage schools in all our professional development to really ensure that that’s a robust conversation between two parties working together,” McDonald said.

She said activities involving a level of higher risk would require parental consent and an important part of that consent is that it is informed, meaning there was an outline of what was included in the activity and “always an opportunity to seek information and ask more questions”.

“Parents should be asking those questions of schools such as what are the [staff’s] competencies. Actually most schools will be highlighting that in the information that goes out to parents,” she said.

David White/Stuff People have left flowers at the entrance to the caves, where a rāhui prevents anyone going further.

All outdoor activities involved inherent risks, but safety incidents were rare, McDonald said.

“Across New Zealand thousands of students are out on EOTC every day. And so they should be, because that is where authentic learning occurs,” she said.

“There is so much value out of well-managed safe experiences... We need to take lessons from all these events and put those into practice, because the value to students of amazing outdoor experiences, which are absolutely life-changing, is huge,” she said.

A comprehensive study of EOTC in 2020 found it was highly valued, with a national survey showing that 96% of respondents considered it very or extremely important.