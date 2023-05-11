Woman ordered to get out of late mother's home after refusing to leave

Barbara Lee wanted her home on Townshend Street, Hastings, to be sold shortly after her death.

A woman has been evicted from her late mother’s house after refusing to leave or pay anything for staying at the property.

Catherine Lee and some of her associates moved into the Hastings property, owned by her mother Barbara Lee, shortly before Barbara died in July 2021.

In her will Barbara bequeathed $50,000 to Catherine and $20,000 to Catherine’s daughter when she turned 25. Other personal items were also bequeathed to Catherine, but everything else was put in the estate, including the house valued at $583,000, a term deposit of $60,000, and a car worth $10,000.

Barbara directed that the property was to be sold shortly after her death.

The two trustees named as executrices in Barbara’s will resigned after their relations with Catherine broke down when Catherine became aggressive. Napier lawyer Stephen Lunn was appointed sole executor in their place.

In October 2022 Lunn applied to the High Court seeking an order to have Catherine removed from the property.

Stuff Justice Peter Churchman heard the application in the High Court at Napier. (File photo)

In a court hearing earlier this year Justice Peter Churchman heard that Catherine had withdrawn $7900 in cash from Barbara’s accounts the month after her death and had converted Barbara’s car for her own purposes. The car’s location was unknown.

Catherine had also demanded, and received from Lunn, sums of money on account of her $50,000 bequest. But when Catherine refused to move out of the property as requested, Lunn stopped making further payments.

However, as a result of her refusal to move out of the property when requested, subsequent demands by Catherine for further payments have been refused. Catherine has become angry and abusive as a result.

Justice Churchman found that Catherine was an unlawful occupier of the property. She had no consent to be there and was not a tenant or subtenant.

She had been given formal notice to leave the property on October 22, 2022 and February 22, 2023.

In his judgement, made in February but released recently, the judge said Catherine “contributes nothing to the outgoings on the property”, and noted allegations that there had been issues about the behaviour of Catherine and her fellow occupants of the property which had led to police involvement and arrests.

“A patched gang member is said to be living at the Property,” Churchman said.

He said Lunn was unable to complete his duties as executor without selling the property.

He noted Catherine had not filed a statement of defence and granted the order.

He said the property must be vacant within 10 working days after Catherine was served the order.