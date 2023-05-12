Abbey Caves death prompts month-long rāhui, hapū consider further restrictions

Ngāti Kahu o Torongare representative Nicki Wakefield discussed the rāhui placed on Abbey Caves, or Kiore Taretare, and possibility for further restrictions.

Mana whenua will consider further restrictions to the Abbey Caves system, after a 15-year-old school boy died there on Tuesday.

Karnin Petera was on a Whangārei Boys’ High School trip to the caves with 14 other classmates and two adults, when rising floodwaters swept him away from the rest of the group on Tuesday morning.

His body was recovered late on Tuesday, with family members confirming his name on Thursday.

A rāhui, or customary restriction, was immediately placed on the caves, also known by the name Kiore Taretare.

On Thursday, about 15 people from Ngāti Kahu o Torongare formalised the rāhui on the caves for a month, stopping anyone entering the caves for this time.

Kaumatua also put a rāhui on fishing and mahinga kai [gathering of food] for upper Whangārei Harbour, said spokesperson Nicki Wakefield.

Denise Piper/Stuff The rāhui at Abbey Caves will remain for a month, following the death of 15-year-old Whangarei Boys' High School student Karnin Petera.

The water from the caves runs into the harbour, which will be restricted for just three days.

Wakefield said the one-month restriction on the caves will allow the hapū to gather and discuss if any further restrictions are needed after that month.

While Whangārei District Council owns the land the caves are on, the hapū has mana whenua (territorial rights). Wakefield said it had been supported by the other hapū of Whangārei.

“There’s an investigation under way, absolutely, and that will I’m sure take a long time before we can share understandings on why this occurred, our hapū are absolutely interested in that.

Denise Piper/Stuff Nicki Wakefield, Ngati Kahu o Torongare me Ngā Hapū o Whangārei, says the hapū needs to take care of the safety of the people visiting the caves – which could mean more restrictions.

“But our mahi is around the cultural and spiritual safety of the people, which includes the people that visit this reserve, so our conversations will be focused on that within the hapū.”

Some whānau do not enter the caves because of cultural and safety reasons, with hapū representative and Ngatiwai leader Hūhana Lyndon saying she had never been inside the water-filled caves because of the dangers.

Whangārei District Council’s signs also warn about the caves being prone to flooding, and urge people to check the previous week’s rainfall and the current forecast before entering.

The incident occurred when there was a heavy rain warning and thunderstorm warning for the area.

Denise Piper/Stuff About 15 people from Ngāti Kahu o Torongare formalise the rāhui at Abbey Caves on Thursday.

WorkSafe has opened an investigation into the death and the police are also investigating on behalf of the Coroner.

But Wakefield warned against any finger-pointing.

“We just ask that people take care of each other; extend aroha to each other and be careful with your words,” she said.

“So many parts of the community have rallied and come in to support; absolutely the ripples are huge.

“Our aroha is with the whānau – who are really grieving right now – the friends, the teachers and the many who came to support the search in what ultimately became the recovery of the tamaiti [boy].”

Whangārei mayor Vince Cocurullo agreed on Wednesday there would need to be an investigation into cave safety in Whangārei.

But police need to finish their investigation first, before the council does any reviews, to ensure everything is covered, he said.