Can a Stuff reporter pass the police physical test?

Does he pass or fail? Stuff journalist James Halpin attempts the NZ Police physical competency test.

As a police reporter, I’m often writing stories which involve holding power to account and pressing their media team to get information to the public faster.

So, when I received an Official Information Act request back on how many officers pass the biennial physical competence test (PCT), I thought it was only fair for me to put my runners where my writing is.

The PCT is a 14-part test which includes pushing a trailer, lifting a tyre, crawling, jumping through a window and climbing over a chainlink fence – and sworn police officers must pass once every two years.

Failure means desk duty.

The purpose of the test to simulate a chase and apprehension of an offender.

Abigail Dougherty Stuff reporter James Halpin clambers over the 2.2m high chainlink fence with officer Karma McGowan in support.

So, could I catch an imaginary offender and beat the target for a 27-year-old male officer of 2 minutes and 22 seconds?

Pass times are graded by age and gender, with an 18-year-old male given 2 minutes and 8 seconds to do the course while a 45-year-old male has 2 minutes and 58 seconds.

Women are given more time, with a 20-year-old having 2 minutes 35 seconds while a 40-year-old woman has 3 minutes 27 seconds.

All sworn staff who are ranked constable, sergeant and senior sergeant have to complete the PCT.

Commissioned officers, crime-solving inspectors in the criminal investigation branch aren’t required to do the test, but are encouraged to.

The introduction sheet I was given before my gambit described police work as “potentially (albeit spasmodically) extreme” on officers’ fitness demands.

A total of 79 staff had a crack in 2022, with 5 scoring under 2 minutes. Impressive.

If officers fail before renewing their certification, they’re deemed “non-deployable”.

Abigail Dougherty The test involved climbing under two 50cm hurdles.

The vast majority of officers passed in 2022, according to information in the Official Information Act request.

Out of 5761 officers who had a crack, only 33 failed the test completely, with another 142 passing it on another try.

Wellington was the fittest district, closely followed by Northland and Bay of Plenty.

Counties Manukau was the least fit police district, followed by Canterbury and Southern.

Men were far fitter in 2022, with only 2% failing compared to 5.6% of women.

There’s also a financial incentive.

Staff who pass get a $1,786.80 payment, negotiated under the officer’s collective agreement.

Not a bad payday for staying fit and healthy.

In 2015, police paid out $5.8m. These days the figure is $8m.

However, the imaginary criminal I was chasing would have escaped.

I missed the 2 minute 22 second time largely due to knocking over a cone on the agility run – having to turn around, set it upright and then turn around again to carry on my way.

Abigail Dougherty At 2:26, James Halpin failed the police competency test by an agonising 4 seconds.

I was 4 seconds beyond my target, crossing the finish line in 2 minutes 26 seconds.

With no training, I don’t think that’s a terrible time. But, that’s the pass time for a 29-year-old man. I’m only 27, so maybe less beers for me.

As I wasn’t familiar with the course, the physical education officer Karma McGowan took me through it and I did each of climbs three times before the measured run.

I was gassed and my arms and legs were jelly, by the time I got to the actual timed test.

The PCT in full:

- Push a trailer 10m

- Carry a car wheel 10m

- Run 200m

- Walk a 50cm high, 5m-long right-angle beam

- Jump a 1.8m long jump

- An agility run through six cones for 30m

- Crawl under two 50cm high hurdles

- Climb through a 1m high window

- Scale a 1.8m wall

- Drag a 74kg "body" 7.5m

- Scale a 2.2m-high fence

- Run 18.6m to the finish line