Take five: A week of blatant sexism

The Madrid Open has come under fire for “sexist” ball girl outfits, silencing the women’s finalists and small birthday cakes.

Is there something in the water or in the Gatorade? Whatever it is, the bad taste of sexism is ripe this week.

Sexism is discrimination based on gender or sex. It's typically seen against women, and it’s definitely been obvious as we head into the weekend.

From sexist comments, differences in expectations, and cancelling of women’s sport – here is the highlight reel of the low blows.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images American Jessica Pegula criticised the Madrid Open organisers after the finalists in the men’s and women’s singles and the men’s doubles tournament were able to address the crowd, but the women’s doubles weren’t.

Madrid Open criticised for sexist treatment of women

Replacing ball girls with models and dressing them in short skirts and cropped tank tops is just one of the claims of sexism facing the Madrid Open this week.

Using models instead of ball boys and girls isn’t a new concept, but it fell back into the spotlight after a video on TikTok compared the differences between uniforms.

The video pointed out regular ball kids wear conservative outfits, while the models wear shorter skirts and cropped tank tops.﻿

Fans said it was sexist, Australian tennis great Rennae Stubbs called it “ridiculous”, and Spain’s secretary of state for equality, Soledad Murillo, said the uniforms were “fomented clear discrimination towards women”.

The outfits were swapped for new oversized shorts following the backlash. But then birthday cakes became another example of the difference in treatment towards women.

A three-tiered birthday cake was given to men’s world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz on centre court after he won his semifinal to mark his 20th birthday.

In comparison, women’s world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka, who won the title on Saturday, was given a single tiered cake when she turned 25 – on the same day.

And if you thought they’d have learnt by now, the tournament is facing another claim of sexism after the finalists in the women’s doubles competition were denied the opportunity to make a presentation speech.

American Jessica Pegula criticised the organisers after the finalists in the men’s and women’s singles and the men’s doubles tournament were able to address the crowd, but the women’s doubles weren’t, the BBC reported.

“I don't know what century everyone was living in when they made that decision,” said 29-year-old Pegula.

FACEBOOK The pamper package in question was a giveaway at Pak’n’Save Porirua.

Supermarket Mother's Day 'pamper' giveaway of cleaning products

Disappointing and sexist is how a Mother’s Day gift pack of cleaning supplies from a Wellington supermarket was described this week.

The social media post from Pak’n’Save Porirua – which had since been edited – originally promoted the gift as a pamper pack.

Three lucky winners got two bottles of laundry liquid soap, four bottles of laundry scent booster, two air fresheners and a box of chocolates.

University of Waikato’s senior lecturer of sociology and social policy Dr Johanna Schmidt said it was sexist, disappointing, and reinforced the idea that women were responsible for domestic labour.

One person commented, “This screams happy Mother's Day mum, here's a bunch of cleaning stuff to wash the piles of laundry you'll still have to do on your special day.”

The supermarket initially defended the giveaway, but later apologised saying the post didn’t reflect its views.

James Allan/Getty Images A cricket commentator has apologised for a comment made about Bangladesh spinner Nahida Akter (pictured).

A Sri Lankan cricket commentator criticised for sexist remark

Tennis isn’t the only sport facing backlash for sexism this week.

Roshan Abeysing is facing backlash from cricket fans after a sexist comment made during a women’s T20 international match on Tuesday.

In his analysis of a no-ball on Bangladesh spinner Nahida Akter during her side's match against Sri Lanka, he said it was “unpardonable” for a female cricketer to bowl a front-foot no ball.

The clip was shared widely online, with women's cricket commentator George Heath calling for Abeysinghe to never commentate again.

Abeysinghe issued an apology in response.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The National Champs in Invercargill offered two girls’ sections.

Motocross club won’t explain why they’ve taken girls’ events off the register

Young female motocross athletes can no longer compete after the girls’ events were pulled from the programme.

The Christchurch Off-road Motorcycle Club host their annual Michael Godfrey Event on King’s Birthday weekend, but for the second year running haven’t offered a girls’ class.

Organisers couldn’t (or wouldn’t) explain why the girls' event was no longer offered and a committee of over 10 members unanimously decided not to comment – despite parents claiming sexism amongst administrators.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff A food processor was the prize for a women’s running race in Spain and has been called sexist (file photo).

Spanish women’s running race offers food processor prize

Another example of what not to put in a women’s prize pack is a food processor.

The organisers of a women’s running race in Spain have apologised after the prize was labelled sexist, and was criticised by Spain’s Secretary of State for Equality and Anti-Gender Violence, Ángela Rodríguez Pam online.

In a statement, the Carrera de la Mujer said one of the sponsors gifted the food processor and it was “aligned with our concept of promoting healthy values in women’s sporting and nutritional habits.

“We understand that seen from a biased perspective, it can generate some controversy and we apologise if this has been the case and if any woman may have felt offended, but it is a product that we believe does not have a sexist character and that it is ideal for any athlete who wants to improve their nutritional habits.

“In any case, we accept the criticism, we reiterate our apologies if anyone has been offended and we promise to take measures to avoid this controversy in the future.”