No deportation for man whose wife caused 40 fractures to 2-month-old.

A man whose wife was jailed for causing 40 fractures, brain bleeds and a “deep brain injury” to their 2-month-old child has escaped deportation.

His ability to remain in the country was called into question after his wife – to whom his partnership visa was attached – was convicted of injuring their child. He is fighting for custody.

The woman was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison and will be deported back to India once she’s completed her jail-term.

The man’s own visa was liable to be revoked, but the New Zealand Immigration and Protection Tribunal decided it would be “unjustly or unduly harsh” to deport him while he argued for custody.

In April 2017, the man entered into an arranged marriage and moved from India to join his new wife in New Zealand.

By September 2018, the couple had a child.

The man worked night shifts at a supermarket while his wife was on maternity leave to look after their daughter.

On November 7, the man took two days annual leave during Diwali and spent most of his time out of the home, shopping and at the temple.

His wife continuously called and texted him – messages said he needed to “to return home for the sake of his daughter” and threatened self-harm if he did not return.

The man didn’t respond and stayed out until 10pm.

The baby was diagnosed with multiple injuries including subdural haemorrhages on each side of the head.

The next day, their daughter “seemed to be unwell” so the couple took her to their family doctor. She was quickly taken to hospital.

The 2-month-old had multiple injuries including subdural haemorrhages on each side of the head, a deep brain injury, 18 rib fractures, 2 leg buckle fractures and multilayer retinal haemorrhages in the right eye.

More tests found further fractures in her left arm and toes.

The man and his wife suggested the injuries “may be the result of a bone or other medical disorder, such as rickets”.

Rickets is when a child’s bones soften, due to an extreme and prolonged vitamin D deficiency, which the child was diagnosed with in November 2018.

This claim was dismissed after she was assessed by medical experts, who determined the 2-month-old's severe injuries were non-accidental.

The child was taken in foster care and the wife was charged with wounding with reckless disregard, injuring with intent to injure and ill-treatment or neglect of a child.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, debate a "corrosive" deportation policy in Sydney in February 2020.

The woman was issued with a deportation notice in June 2021.

The man was charged with ill-treatment or neglect of a child but has since been acquitted.

He has lodged proceedings with the Family Court to regain custody of his daughter from Oranga Tamariki.

“If the appellant were deported from New Zealand now, he would be prevented from fully participating in those proceedings and would be unable to spend time with [his child],” the tribunal said.

“The appellant is liable for deportation because the circumstances of his wife have changed but not because he has been found responsible for any wrongdoing.”

The Tribunal found that the situation constituted “exceptional circumstances of a humanitarian nature” and cancelled the man’s liability for deportation.

He has been granted a 12-month work visa to stay in New Zealand.