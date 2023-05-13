Pharmacy worker resigns after asking trans man 'Do you think you're going to heaven?'

A retail assistant has resigned from her job at Unichem Torbay after she allegedly made discriminatory comments towards a transgender man.

A pharmacy worker who asked a transgender man if he believed he would go to heaven after he dies has resigned.

Logan Popp​​ was asked about his recent top surgery when collecting a prescription from Unichem Torbay Pharmacy on Auckland’s North Shore on April 21.

Popp, who assumed the staff member asked the question from a medical perspective, told her he was “very happy”.

The woman then asked something along the lines of: “Where do you think you’re going to go after this, when you die. Do you think you’re going to heaven?”

Popp believed the staff member implied he would go to hell for being transgender and that she had used her medical privilege to discriminate against him based on her religious beliefs.

“She has access to information to know I’m trans. To use it to ask religious questions, that’s where the conflict comes in.”

Logan Popp/Supplied Proud trans man Logan Popp said the questioning made him feel violated, angry and scared. He has laid a complaint with the Human Rights Commission.

On Friday, Torbay Unichem pharmacist Martin Harris​ confirmed the woman had resigned, having previously been suspended while Harris investigated the incident.

Harris could not comment further due to employment law.

His staff were in the process of completing a course by the Pharmaceutical Society to help them understand issues faced by trans people.

Once all his staff completed the course, they would come together to discuss what they have learnt.

Popp has since complained to the Human Rights Commission, saying he was discriminated against on the basis of religion, sex or sexuality.

Harris hoped to go through mediation with Popp to find him a resolution.

Earlier, Harris denied the staff member had used Popp’s medical information to discriminate against him, as she was a retail staff member who did not have access to privileged information.

He said the incident was a “one-off”, however Stuff is aware of another complainant, a gay man, who stopped using the pharmacy following “uncomfortable treatment” from the same staff member.

“Clearly this employee regards me as not quite Christian enough, as I am living happily as the gay man God and nature have caused me to be,” he said.

Harris said it was “disappointing” to hear there was a second person who felt they had been mistreated by his staff member. He encouraged them to contact him, so he could offer an apology.

Stuff attempted to contact the former staff member for comment, but she did not respond.

Ahi Wi-Hongi​, the national co-ordinator of Gender Minorities Aotearoa, said the behaviour of the staff member was concerning and could be a barrier for trans people needing healthcare.

A 2018 survey into the health and wellbeing of trans and non-binary people, Counting Ourselves, found over a third of participants avoided seeing a doctor as they were worried about being disrespected or mistreated because of their gender identity.

Gender Minorities Aotearoa offers a free, two-hour online course regarding how to better support trans people.