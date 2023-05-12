Restoration and resilience of post-Cyclone Gabrielle Tairāwhiti to cost over $1bn

The Hikuwai Bridge, north of Tolaga Bay, was one 61 bridges in Tairawhiti needing repairing or replacing after Cyclone Gabrielle. (File photo)

The cost of restoring the region of Tairāwhiti/Gisborne after Cyclone Gabrielle and boosting its resilience to deal with similar events in future has been put at more than $1 billion.

The figure is included in the Tairāwhiti Recovery Plan and comes on top of the nearly $2bn cost faced by Hawke’s Bay councils to the south.

The Tairāwhiti plan notes that the costs are broad estimates and that many roads and water assets had yet to be fully assessed.

The plan doesn’t say how funding for the work would be sourced but noted that the shortfall between what is covered through insurance, the National Emergency Management Agency and existing council budgets cannot be covered by any local funding sources.

Immediate funding required to make services and infrastructure (such as roading, flood protection, the three waters, power) safe is put at $534m.

A further $548m was needed to ensure long-term resilience, it said.

Long-term, the plan says the best way of dealing with woody debris would be through processing it. It proposes spending $49.4m on a project to install processing facilities that would be owned and operated by the council in collaboration with community partners.

It also noted the vulnerability of access along the coast north of Gisborne and proposes a sea-bound route as an alternative mode of transport when access is disrupted and emergency response is critical.

This could be achieved through repairing and restoring wharfs at Hicks Bay, Port Awanui, Tokomaru Bay and Tolaga Bay, at an estimated cost of $12.4m.

The plan says a further $71m was needed to restore the region’s natural environment and make it resilient in future. The bulk of this cost was $65m to cover a 3-5 year extension of the Jobs For Nature scheme.

Another $16.8m was needed for social needs such as housing, health and employment.

In terms of direct economic losses to the region due to the cyclone, the plan estimates these at $400 to $500m over 3 to 5 years. This was based on changes to business-as-usual revenues (price and volume) and/or operating costs (price and volume based) and one-off costs such as clean up or infrastructure replacement.

Horticulture sustained the greatest loss at an estimated $200m to 220m. Agriculture was put at $140m to $160m, forestry at $50m to $60m, SMEs (small and medium enterprises) at $20m to $30m, and losses to the tourism, accommodation and hospitality sector was put at around $5m.