Police chase ends with arrest in popular Auckland mall

Police used their Eagle helicopter and cameras to track a vehicle "driving dangerously", before taking to a foot chase through a popular Auckland mall. (File photo)

A man has been arrested after a police chase the ended with an arrest in a popular Auckland mall.

At around 3.45pm on Friday police saw a “vehicle of interest” travelling along St Lukes Rd in Mt Albert, a police spokesperson says.

The vehicle didn’t stop when “signalled to do so and fled the area at speed,” the spokesperson said.

Police used the Eagle helicopter and cameras around the city to track the vehicle as it “drove dangerously” through Three Kings, Mt Eden, Mt Albert and Mt Roskill.

The vehicle stopped on St Lukes Rd, but the driver ran off and went inside Westfield St Lukes, where police caught him.

The spokesperson said a 30-year-old man has been taken into custody.