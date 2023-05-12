Police were called to the scene at 7.40pm on Friday.

Emergency services are on the scene of a “serious” two-vehicle crash in Auckland’s Ōtāhuhu.

The crash on Great South Rd was reported to police at 7.40pm on Friday and initial reports are that there are serious injuries, a police spokesperson said.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way,” the spokesperson said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Fire and Emergency NZ personnel were working to extricate patients from one of the vehicles.

Great South Rd is closed and diversions are in places.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed that three fire trucks and one rapid response vehicle were on scene at 8.15pm, and were helping police to extricate patients from one of the vehicles.