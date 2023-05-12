Student who died during Abbey Caves school trip to be farewelled this weekend

Friends say Karnin Ahorangi Petera was a talented basketballer who cared deeply for his friends.

The funeral of a Whangārei Boys' High School student who died during a caving trip earlier this week will take place on Sunday.

Year 11 student Karnin Ahorangi Petera died after being trapped in a cave that rapidly filled with water while on a class trip with 14 other students.

WorkSafe and police investigations into the incident are under way.

Through family spokesperson Angela Young, the whānau said Karnin had been returned home and was lying in state at Paa Te Ora Marae in Te Karae.

READ MORE:

* Abbey Caves death prompts month-long rāhui, hapū consider further restrictions

* Abbey Caves death: Mangatepopo canyoning survivor asks 'why were they out there in that weather?'

* Dad who stopped son going on fatal Abbey Caves trip asked school if they'd go ahead in rain



“The whānau wish to thank everyone for their love, kindness and support at this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, some parents are calling for a temporary halt on outdoor school trips following Karnin's death.

But others say they would like to see the details released from the WorkSafe investigation before making significant changes to outdoor education protocols.

The school had a risk assessment done for the trip that stated Abbey Caves was “prone to flooding” in heavy rain.

It recommended postponing the trip if water levels were too high.

The trip went ahead, despite Northland being under a MetService orange rain warning on Tuesday and the night before.

One parent whose son goes to Whangārei Boys’ High School said he would not feel safe for his son to take part in any outdoor trips in the meantime.

Jordan Dunn/RNZ Flowers outside Whangarei Boys' High School in tribute to the student who died on Tuesday on a school trip to Abbey Caves.

“My wife and I are very concerned, certainly about any outdoor activities, certainly about any outdoor activities that involve the boys … certainly caving, abseiling, rock climbing, camp.”

He said the school should pause outdoor trips as the investigations were ongoing.

“You'd have to argue there's been a lack in the protocols, or at least the systems involved and what led to this, that need to be addressed before they can do anything else like this.”

Another parent who also does not want to be named said she would be cautious about sending her son, who is in year 9, to any future outdoor trips.

“You sort of expect that they'll be safe and taken care of, but I'll just be a bit more wary of it in the future.”

A parent whose son is in the same year as the group of students who went on the trip said she wanted more reassurance from the school.

She said there could have been more “communications, emails, [and] talk with the students”.

She said she would like to see the school put some interim safety measures in place to put parents at ease, as the investigation could take a long time.

STUFF 15-year-old Karnin Petera died on a school trip to Abbey Caves, Whangārei, on May 9.

Whangārei Boys’ High School's board has been approached for comment but had not responded on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, others said they hoped the reaction to the tragedy would not constrain the future of outdoor education.

David, whose son goes to Whangārei Boys’ High School, said he still had confidence in teachers and would not want his son to stop experiencing outdoor trips in the meantime.

“They definitely need to keep going ahead.”

Te Tai Tokerai Principals Association president Pat Newman, who is also the principal of a primary school that Karnin attended, said it was a deeply sad time for the country.

“All are hurting,” he said.

Tom Taylor/RNZ Police on the steps to the entrance of Abbey Caves.

But Newman added that he hoped outdoor education would continue to be protected in a way that did not restrict children from a valuable experience.

“I am also very, very wary – and hopefully it won't happen – that the hundreds of thousands of children and students who every year partake in outdoor education, which is crucial to us in New Zealand, are not suddenly rope tied because something has gone wrong at this stage.

“Outdoor education is an absolute crucial aspect of a child's development and though I'm extremely sad – as is every other person in New Zealand – that this has happened, I would hate us to react without knowing the full facts and details.”

When asked whether principals of schools in Northland had been discussing a review of outdoor education policies, he said questions and comments on the incident should wait for another time.

“I would call upon all the comments about blame to be left to when the experts in outdoor education, experts in work and safety have time to sit down in calmer situations and find out what the true facts are.”

Andy Mouat, principal of Whangārei's Excellere College in Whangārei, said his Christian school had been praying for the students and families affected.

Tom Taylor/RNZ The entrance to Abbey Caves, where searchers looking for a missing student recovered a body after a school trip to the cave network.

Mouat said he could not speculate on what the recommendations of the investigations would be, but added he did not want to see students in New Zealand “wrapped up in cotton wool” as a result of a risk-averse culture towards outdoor education.

He said the memories students got from outdoor education was what made the country's education unique.

Mouat said the students and educators across Whangārei were closely connected, which made tragedies like this one particularly difficult on everyone.