Person collapsed and died at central Wellington petrol station

Police are investigating after a person collapsed and died at a Z petrol station in central Wellington.

Officers were called to Vivian St around at 11.30am on Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

“The person’s death is currently being treated as unexplained and the area has been cordoned off.”

Z external communications manager Kiri Shannon confirmed a person collapsed at its petrol station on Saturday morning, and subsequently died.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Police were called to Z on Vivian St in Wellington after a person appeared to have died in a vehicle.

“We are working to support the Z site staff who responded to this situation and the site remains closed at this time.

“Our thoughts are with the family of this person.”

