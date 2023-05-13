Person collapsed and died at central Wellington petrol station
Police are investigating after a person collapsed and died at a Z petrol station in central Wellington.
Officers were called to Vivian St around at 11.30am on Saturday, a police spokesperson said.
“The person’s death is currently being treated as unexplained and the area has been cordoned off.”
Z external communications manager Kiri Shannon confirmed a person collapsed at its petrol station on Saturday morning, and subsequently died.
“We are working to support the Z site staff who responded to this situation and the site remains closed at this time.
“Our thoughts are with the family of this person.”
