Wairoa and Napier to be reconnected after state highway destruction from Cyclone Gabrielle

SH2 in and out of Wairoa has suffered significant damage from Cyclone Gabrielle.

State Highway 2 between Wairoa and Napier in Hawke’s Bay, badly damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle, will reopen on Sunday after a months-long closure that cut off communities.

The key transport link will reconnect communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle which left many roads and highways unrecognisable after slips and flooding.

The highway will be open again to the public at 7am, Sunday, May 14.

A blessing was held on Saturday morning to mark the resurrection of the Bailey Bridge at Waikare Gorge. Representatives from Ngāti Pāhauwera and Maungaharuru-Tangitu Trust attended with associate minister of transport and East Coast MP Kiri Allan.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF SH2 between Wairoa and Napier is set to reopen tomorrow after three months closure after Cyclone Gabrielle. (File photo)

Connecting the roads that had isolated communities after Cyclone Gabrielle have been a “key priority” for the government, Allan said.

“This road is a lifeline for the communities who live along State Highway 2.”

Restoring the highway “moved faster than expected,” a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

The highway is opening after three months of inaction since the cyclone washed away the original bridge.

Supplied Cyclone Gabrielle destroyed nearly 100 site along the Napier-Wairoa Rd on SH2 including 'Devil's Elbow'. (File photo)

Almost 100 sites along SH2 were damaged, including Devil’s Elbow which was buried under two metres of silt.

“It’s been a bloody tough few months for these communities, and we’ve been focused on restoring that access as quickly as possible and as safely as we can to ensure local communities, whānau, freight, farmers, businesses and tourism can be reconnected as soon as possible,” Allan said.

Allan wanted to acknowledge the “hard work and patience” of everyone involved to get the road functioning again.

The section of the road between Aropaoanui Rd through to north of Waikare Gorge will initially be closed at night, between 6pm and 7am, as roading crews continue to work on further repairs.