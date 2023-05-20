Kiwi chess great Sue Maroroa Jones dies aged 32 after birth of second child

Sue Maroroa Jones and her husband Gawain Jones in 2009.

New Zealand chess great Sue Maroroa Jones​ has died aged 32, with family mourning for a “cherished mother” and chess players around the world remember a great talent.

Her husband, chess grandmaster Gawain Jones,​ announced the death in a social media post.

He described her as an “incredible and cherished mother”, beloved wife, daughter, and sister

“She leaves behind a loving family who will miss her greatly,” he said.

Tributes from around the world were flooding in online – from her family, friends, the chess world and from rugby teammates.

READ MORE:

* A 'colossus' on the NZ chess scene: Hilton Petrie Bennett (1955-2022)

* All the right moves: Why is chess so popular in New Zealand?

* Chess grandmasters tag team 20 players in Palmerston North's The Square



British chess player, international master Malcolm Pein​, said the news was “dreadfully sad”, coming not long after the birth of Maroroa Jones’ second child, Daniel.

New Zealand Chess Federation president Nigel Metge told the NZ Herald the death came as shock.

“It’s a loss on many levels, a woman who had done well here and then ... flourishing overseas and just suddenly taken from us.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Sue Maroroa Jones is survived by her husband Gawain Jones and their two children Samaria and Daniel.

Bill Forster from the New Zealand Chess Federation described Maroroa Jones as “an intuitive player, eschewing deep study but excelling at attack, tactics, and fast time controls”.

Speaking from “extensive experience”, Forster said even intelligent and well-educated opponents were no match for Maroroa Jones: the chances were “you’d be put to the sword in double quick time”.

He said she made an impact on the New Zealand chess community early, coming from a family of keen players. She first played at Auckland's Papatoetoe club, then Howick, and the Auckland Chess Centre.

Starting at 10 years old, she was selected for the New Zealand Women’s Olympiad team for Bled 2002 only a year later.

Her achievements included becoming joint NZ Junior Champion in 2008, earning three FIDE [The International Chess Federation] titles; Woman Candidate Master in 2005, Woman FIDE Master in 2007, Woman international Master in 2009, and played for New Zealand in five consecutive Olympiads from 2002 until 2010.

She moved to England after marrying Gawain Jones, Forster said. There, she helped to manage his career so he could focus on chess.

Forster said although she had played less in recent times, her immense unfulfilled potential was always apparent when she did play.

London’s Hammersmith Chess Club said it was a day of mourning, after losing someone who was a dear friend to many.

“She was... an inspiration on and off the board. Words cannot do a situation like this justice.”

In a tribute from Sheffield Rugby Union Football Club, Emily Glendenning said Maroroa Jones was never without a smile – and a tin of delicious home baking.

She played for the club for five seasons, joining in 2015, before retiring to have her first child in June 2020.

”Typical of any New Zealander, Sue was passionate about rugby. She was a determined back rower who loved causing a nuisance at the breakdown.”

She was a development officer and Captain of the Roses, and helped to grow women’s rugby by “being an incredibly welcoming and friendly face to all newcomers”.

“Sue formed lasting friendships with her teammates and will be greatly missed by everyone.”

She is survived by her husband Gawain Jones and their two children Samaria and Daniel.