Nasa lauches second balloon bound for outer space from Wānaka

A second super pressure balloon from Wānaka Airport was launched on Saturday by Nasa and Airways New Zealand.

The launch is Nasa’s second scientific balloon to safely reach the edge of space after five failed attempts in 2022.

Nasa’s first scientific balloon, which was launched on April 16, is currently completing its fourth circumnavigation of the globe.

Airways New Zealand is in charge of creating a safe launch path through New Zealand controlled airspace for the balloons, Katie Wilkinson, general manager air traffic services, said.

Wilkinson said they gave Nasa clearance to launch at 12.03pm after a safe launch path, rising 18.3km, was cleared.

The balloon, which fully inflates while in flight to 532,000 cubic metres, the size of Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium, is also carrying a scientific payload of over 2 tonnes.

“We’re excited to see Nasa have such success with its balloon launches this year. Like the first balloon, the second one may be visible to some people in Otago and Canterbury before it crosses the east coast of the South Island,” Wilkinson said.

The helium-filled balloons will circumnavigate the Southern Hemisphere for as long as possible, which Nasa suggests could be up to 100 days.

Supplied/Supplied The first Nasa balloon was launched on April 16 and recently captured the Taranula nebula.

The second balloon has a University of Chicago Extreme Universe Space Observatory (EUSO-2), which is meant to detect ultra light energy cosmic rays beyond our galaxy.

This is different to the first balloon’s Princeton University space telescope which has recently captured the Tarantula nebula.

Nasa’s Balloon programme office chief, Debbie Fairbrother, said the super pressure balloons have been “performing brilliantly”.

“We expect a balloon to circumnavigate the Southern Hemisphere one every week to three weeks, and our aim is for them to do it several times as we verify and validate our technology.”

Nasa Nasa's super pressure balloon has launched from Wānaka Airport.

Airways New Zealand has enabled more than 50 launches for Nasa and other organisations such as Google.

In 2021, they signed a second 5-year contract with New Zealand’s Rocket Lab which included management of a special use airspace around its Electron rockets.