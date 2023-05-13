Lotto: Aucklander Powerball player wins $10.5 million - could it be you?

Saturday night’s win means there have now been eight Powerball multi-millionaires in 2023. (File photo)

An Aucklander will be going to bed $10.5 million richer, having won the Saturday night Powerball First Division draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to the punter, who will now be the eighth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023.

The prize is made up of $10 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Another Aucklander will also be in for a surprise, having won $500,000 with Lotto First Division in Saturday night’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Sunnybrae Dairy & Lotto in Manukau in Tāmaki Makaurau.

The win comes just weeks after a $17.25 million Powerball prize was won by a couple from Invercargill.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, said they were looking forward to helping their family with the winnings.

“We struggled to keep a straight face in front of our children. They kept asking what was going on,” the man said. “We were buzzing, you could feel it in the air.”

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.