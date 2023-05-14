Crowds gather after multi-car crash in central Auckland

A police spokesperson said at around 9.40pm, a car crashed into the back of an unoccupied parked vehicle. (File photo)

Crowds of people gathered on Auckland’s Quay St on Saturday night, after three cars were involved in a crash.

A police spokesperson said at around 9.40pm, a car crashed into the back of an unoccupied parked vehicle, which has been shunted into another parked vehicle.

“The driver of the offending vehicle received a cut to his arm,” the spokesperson said.

Videos on social media showed crowds of people gathering around the wrecked cars following the incident.