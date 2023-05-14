Person critically injured after crash involving cyclist in South Auckland

Great South Road at Mcannalley St has been closed. (File photo)

A person has been critically injured in a crash, involving a cyclist in South Auckland early on Sunday morning.

Police said they were notified of the crash, between a car and cyclist on Great South Road, Manurewa at 7.15am.

“One person has sustained critical injuries.”

READ MORE:

* Cyclist critically injured following crash on State Highway 1 in Timaru

* One dead, cyclist seriously injured after two crashes on Auckland roads

* Police confirm one dead following south Auckland crash



Great South Road at Mcannalley St has been closed, and diversions are in place at Weymouth Road and Myers Road, a police spokesperson said.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.”