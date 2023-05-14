Person critically injured after crash involving cyclist in South Auckland
A person has been critically injured in a crash, involving a cyclist in South Auckland early on Sunday morning.
Police said they were notified of the crash, between a car and cyclist on Great South Road, Manurewa at 7.15am.
“One person has sustained critical injuries.”
Great South Road at Mcannalley St has been closed, and diversions are in place at Weymouth Road and Myers Road, a police spokesperson said.
“Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.”