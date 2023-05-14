Smoke, fire alarm at Dunedin Hospital

FENZ received reports of the smell of smoke inside Dunedin Hospital on Sunday morning.

Smoke and an alarm saw firefighers head to Dunedin Hospital on Sunday morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were notified of an alarm at Dunedin Hospital at 9.25am on Sunday.

Shortly after, Fire and Emergency received a 111 call reporting the smell of smoke inside the hospital.

Five fire engines and an aerial unit responded, but one fire crew had been released from the scene as of 10am.

At 10.20am, fire crews working with the hospital’s building engineer identified the cause of smoke and the crews left the scene at 10.30am.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said there was no actual fire but could not specify what had caused the smoke.

The spokesperson said they were not aware of reports that the hospital had been evacuated.