Person critically injured after motorbike crash in Whangārei

Emergency services are responding to a “serious” motorcycle crash in Whangārei that has left one person with critical injuries.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of the crash on Western Hills Road at 1.30pm.

“Initial indications suggest one person has sustained critical injuries.”

Western Hills Road southbound is blocked at Selwyn Avenue, and diversions will be put in place.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.”

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway, the spokesperson said.