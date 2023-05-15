Weather: A small reprieve from the heavy rain - until Thursday

There would be scattered showers of rain across the country for the next few days.

Scattered showers of rain will be the worst of the weather for most of the country – until the heavy rain and wind returns on Thursday.

The weather would be “nothing out of ordinary” for the next few days, MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes said, with dry spells and showers in-between.

That was until Thursday, when heavy rain and wind would start to set in.

The silver lining? It wasn’t looking unusually cold, he said. Auckland was expected to hit a high of 18C on Monday, with Wellington reaching 14C and Christchurch hitting 13C.

Fernandes said there were a couple of cold fronts moving over the top of the north island, which meant there would be showers for much of the island on Monday.

The South Island was dry for the most part, except in northern Canterbury and Marlborough – where there would be periods of rain that eased into the evening.

On Tuesday, the weather was more settled, but there would still be showers in parts of the North Island.

The cold front would approach the South Island, causing rain in Fiordland and Westland.

Those fronts continued to move across the South Island on Wednesday – causing another wet weather day.

This was mostly in the lower South Island, from Canterbury and Westland to Southland and Otago.

In the North Island it would be mostly settled and pleasant, but Auckland, Taranaki and Whanganui would still face showers of rain.

But that would all change on Thursday, Fernandes said. Especially into the evening.

The South Island remained mostly be wet on Thursday.

Then, a low pressure was approaching from the Tasman Sea, and on Thursday afternoon and into the evening it would be wet and windy for Northland, Auckland and Coromandel.

That would spread across the rest of the North Island on Friday and into the top of the South Island.

In a 24-hour period, that heavy rain and wind would spread across most of the country, Fernandes said.

That would cause a wet start to the weekend for most people, especially on the west coast of the country and including Auckland.