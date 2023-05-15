Yeah, Nah: Is winter actually the best season?

11:44, May 15 2023

With winter officially starting in June, the time has come to pull out the winter woollies.

It's less than three weeks away and temperatures have already started to drop.

But is winter actually the best season?

Are you a fan of the hats and scarves, cuddles, and cosy evenings in? Or do you prefer some sun, sand, and swimming?

Take part in our poll or share your thoughts in the comments below.

Alena Ozerova/123rf
