Nails glued upside down on new children's playground by vandals

Kihikihi’s new playground at John Rochfort park had nails glued to play equipment.

Nails have been glued upside on a children’s playground, and tyre marks branded into the grass in recent acts of vandalism at Waikato parks.

The grounds at Selywn Park in Te Awamutu were ripped up by hoons in vehicles over the weekend, and Kihikihi’s new playground at John Rochfort Park had nails glued to play equipment.

Waipā District mayor Susan O’Regan said it was frustrating for the small communities who used those spaces.

The nails glued to play equipment was “new levels of low” and disappointing for the community who pushed hard for the playground – that only opened a few weeks ago, she said.

A member of the public spotted the nails on Saturday morning and removed them before anyone was injured.

“You’ve got to wonder what is going through people’s minds,” she said.

On Friday night, hoons ripped up Selywn Park in Te Awamutu with skids and burnouts.

O’Regan said she picked up the rubbish littered around the park the next day with her husband and son.

There was a large bag of KFC, and five or six empty cans of soft-drink, she said. There were no alcohol cans.

Supplied The grounds at Selywn Park in Te Awamutu were ripped up by vehicles.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Waipā District Mayor Susan O'Regan said the vandalism was frustrating.

Unfortunately, she didn’t find any receipts or rubbish to hint at who was responsible, she said.

The grass was wet after recent rain, so there wasn’t much that could be done to remedy it at the moment, O’Regan said.

The parks team would deal with it when possible.

“We pride ourselves on our parks and are known for having great facilities. It’s frustrating to see idiots come and treat them with such disrespect.”

Anyone who saw anything that might help identify who did this should contact police, O’Regan said. There was no suggestion it was the same people responsible for both incidents.