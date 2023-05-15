Person dies in hospital after motorcycle crash in Whangārei

The crash happened on Western Hills Road in Whangārei on Sunday afternoon. (File photo)

A person has died in hospital after a motorcycle crash in Whangārei on Sunday afternoon.

Police were notified of the crash on Western Hills Rd at 1.30pm on Sunday.

One person was taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition. They died on Monday morning as a result of their injuries.

“Police extend their condolences to their family and friends at this difficult time.”

An investigation into the crash continues, the spokesperson said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, and had not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact police, via the 105 phone service or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using “Update My Report” and quoting file number 230514/8819.