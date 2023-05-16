11 people still missing after overnight fire in central Wellington hostel
What you need to know:
- A suspicious fire broke out at Wellington's Loafers Lodge hostel in Newtown overnight.
- At least six people are confirmed dead. The total number of deaths is not yet known.
- Eleven people are still missing. People with missing loved ones should call police on 105.
- Hostel residents have described their escape through the building's windows. Parts of the hostel have now collapsed.
- There were no sprinklers in the building.
- People in the area have been asked to stay indoors, shut windows and wear a mask "due to asbestos risk".
- Rongotai MP Paul Eagle: "I knew it probably would be Loafers Lodge".
- In pictures and video: 'Worst nightmare' at Wellington hostel.
- Wellington Hospital advises non-urgent patients not to contact or visit the hospital unless it is an emergency.
- Traffic remains congested in the Newtown area, with drivers and bus passengers likely to be delayed in travelling to the Southern suburbs.
Do you have information, photos or videos? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz
Me mōhio e koe:
- I whitawhita ake tētahi ahi i te whare noho o Loafers Lodge i Newtown, i Pōneke inapō
- E ono hemihemi ngā tāngata kua mate. Kāore anō kia mōhio ki te tapeke o ngā matenga.
- Tekau mā tahi tonu e ngaro ana. Me he tāngata e ngaro ana i ētahi whānau, me waea ki ngā pirihimana ki 105.
- Tērā ētahi kainoho kua kōrero mō te whakarere rā ngā matapihi o te whare.
- E titiro pī ana ki te ahi.
- Kāhore he tāuwhi wai i te whare.
- Kua tonoa ngā tāngata tata kia noho ki rō whare, kia tūtakina ngā matapihi, kia mau hoki te maru hā “he tūraru nō te tēpoko”.
- Te MP o Rongotai Paul Eagle: "I mōhio au, e tinga ana ko Loafers Lodge".
- Mā ngā pikitia me ngā kiriata: ‘He moepapa whakarihariha’ i te whare noho i Pōneke.
He mōhiohio, he pikitia, he kiriata rānei āu? Īmēratia newstips@stuff.co.nz
A fire that broke out overnight at a hostel in Wellington has claimed multiple lives, with 11 people missing as of 11am.
Fire and Emergency Deputy National Commander Brendan Nally said firefighters heroically helped about 50 to 60 people escape from Loafers Lodge in the middle of the night.
He estimated “several dozen” were alive because of the actions of firefighters, who were devastated they could not save everyone.
Nally expected the 11 unaccounted for to drop “a little”. It was too early to say how many had died, he said.
Follow our live coverage here.
READ MORE:
* In pictures: 'Once-in-a-decade' fire breaks out in Wellington hostel
* Dozens feared dead after fire breaks out in central Wellington hostel
* Live: Loafers Lodge hostel fire in Wellington a 'multi-fatality incident'
Those trying to find or contact friends and family are asked to contact the Police on 105 in the first instance.
Firefighters won’t be able to confirm the numbers of dead until they can enter the scene, which is still too dangerous, with the roof of the lodge at risk of collapse.
Just before midday firefighters were continuing to spray the building with water, after reports of fresh smoke from the top of the building.
Four people have been taken to Wellington Hospital, where they are in a stable condition.
Parts of Loafers Lodge has collapsed and specialists are on the scene assessing the danger before firefighters will be allowed to enter.
A senior emergency services source confirmed the fire was being treated as suspicious.
Fenz has confirmed there were no sprinklers in the building, which made the situation worse. Nally said “if this building was sprinkled, we wouldn’t be in this situation”.
District manager Nick Pyatt described as a “once-in-a-decade fire” and said, “It doesn’t get worse than this.”
The large fire broke out in the middle of the night on the top floor of the 94-room hostel. Emergency services were called to the fire at 12.25am, said incident controller Mike Dombrowski.
While there were no sprinklers in the building, alarms sounded and residents described their confusion and panic at waking to the smell of smoke.
Residents aged from the early 20s through to their 70s were evacuated from the building, many leaving so quickly that they had no shoes or personal possessions.
Many residents of the lodge were transient and under the care of the Wellington City Mission, said city missioner Murray Edridge. He could not comment on whether any of those residents were among the dead or injured.
“This is an absolute disaster. These are people who are inherently vulnerable anyway. It’s a tragedy for our community.”
Most residents evacuated in the early morning to the sports clubrooms at Newtown Park, where they could shower and the city council provided people with food, blankets, and hygiene products.
The lodge was not used as emergency housing by the Ministry of Social Development, but had been in the past.
Loafers Lodge residents said the fire alarms in the hostel sounded so frequently that they were not sure whether there was really a fire this morning.
Tamrat Isse Adan, who lived on the second floor, has lost everything except his jacket and his phone. He doesn’t know where he will sleep tonight.
He escaped the fire early in the morning when he could see nothing in the dark.
“When I come from the toilet there was smelling everywhere, smoke ... people running everywhere. I just jumped to my room, and I take my jacket and my mobile, that's it.”
The smoke alarms in the hostel went off this morning, Adan said, but they went off so often that people did not realise it was a fire.
“I'm very sad, very sad. My neighbour, he's missing, maybe he's dead, police say there's a lot of people missing. Very sad.”
Hostel resident Paul Jury said fire alarms regularly sounded at the building – so when it went off last night, he thought it was another false alarm.
Jury said he had been staying in the community centre this morning. The mood inside was one of “shock and sadness” he said, with relief coming through as people reunited with their families.
Loafers Lodge manager Marie Murphy had managed the lodge for 13 years and said it was home to a range of people.
“We’ve got everyone living there. We have nurses. We’ve had doctors, nurses, unemployed people, meat workers, hospital staff. All sorts of people. A real variety of people,” she said.
“It just feels surreal. It doesn’t feel real. It’s very hard. It was a pretty bad fire. I’m feeling very sad at the moment. I really have no information about what has happened yet.”
Local MP for Rongotai Paul Eagle said the feeling in Newtown was one of “sorrow, with people in tears”.
“It's devastating. I mean, people were coming up to the cordon area going, ‘We've got food, people can come stay with me, we’ve got a spare room. That’s the nature of Newtown.”
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins arrived at the scene of the fire at about 11am, after describing it as an “absolute tragedy”.
There would be investigations into what happened and why, but the focus was on the immediate aftermath right now.
Wellington mayor Tory Whanau spoke to media early in the morning, describing the fire as a “truly tragic situation” and saying she was “filled with emotion”. It was the worst outcome.
”I’m feeling a lot of pain and emotion at those who have been lost.”