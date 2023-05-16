Evacuations after fire breaks out in central Wellington hostel

The view of the fire at Loafers Hostel ablaze.

Residents at a Wellington hostel have been evacuated after a large building fire broke out at Loafers Lodge in Newtown.

Witnesses to the scene said that there were five fire appliances trying to put out the blaze, which broke out shortly after midnight, on Adelaide St.

It was understood that some residents had been evacuated and were being attended by emergency services.

Supplied A photo taken of the fire at Loafers Hostel on Adelaide St in Newtown, Wellington.

A witness said flames had engulfed at least the top couple floors of the building.

“Flames could be seen coming from the roof and fire services are still currently working to extinguish it.”

MORE TO COME ...