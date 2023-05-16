Evacuations after fire breaks out in central Wellington hostel
Residents at a Wellington hostel have been evacuated after a large building fire broke out at Loafers Lodge in Newtown.
Witnesses to the scene said that there were five fire appliances trying to put out the blaze, which broke out shortly after midnight, on Adelaide St.
It was understood that some residents had been evacuated and were being attended by emergency services.
A witness said flames had engulfed at least the top couple floors of the building.
“Flames could be seen coming from the roof and fire services are still currently working to extinguish it.”
MORE TO COME ...