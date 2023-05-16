People unaccounted for after fire breaks out in central Wellington hostel

The view of the fire at Loafers Hostel ablaze.

Dozens of people could still be unaccounted for after a large fire broke out overnight at a hostel in Wellington.

Fire and Emergency were called to the building on Adelaide Rd in Newtown at 12.25am on Tuesday, and found the top floor of the building well ablaze, incident controller Mike Dombrowski said.

Twenty fire trucks were at Loafers Lodge, and crews had rescued five people off the roof using an “aerial appliance”.

“So far, 52 people have been accounted for from the building, with a number of people still unaccounted for.”

Supplied A photo shows firecrews attempting to extinguish a blaze coming from the roof of Loafers Lodge in Newtown, Wellington.

Adelaide Rd was closed from John St, and was expected to remain closed for some time – while crews worked through the morning.

Power had also been impacted in the area, with the building’s power needing to be isolated.

Dombrowski said residents should stay inside with their windows and doors closed due to the smoke plume.

A witness said flames had engulfed at least the top couple floors of the building.

Supplied A photo taken of the fire at Loafers Hostel on Adelaide St in Newtown, Wellington.

“Flames could be seen coming from the roof and fire services are still currently working to extinguish it.”

Wellington City Council advised motorists and other commuters to take alternative routes and expect delays.

A council spokesperson said buses and other traffic between the central city and southern suburbs were likely to be diverted for several hours at least and delays could be expected.

Bus passengers were advised to check the Metlink website for further details.