Police confirm multiple deaths after fire breaks out in central Wellington hostel

An overnight fire at Loafer Lodge, in Newtown, has killed an unknown number of people. Wellington City mayor Tory Whanau gives an update.

Police say a fire that broke out overnight at a hostel in Wellington has claimed multiple lives, believed fewer than 10 people.

They won’t be able to confirm till they can enter the scene, which is still too dangerous. A senior emergency services source confirmed the fire was being treated as suspicious.

In a statement this morning, police confirmed “a number of fatalities” and believed the number was fewer than 10.

“Our initial assessment is that the number of deceased is fewer than 10, however, we are not in a position to be any more specific until we can access the building.

“It is currently unsafe and until we can access the building - and reconcile numbers of people who are safe - we are not in a position to determine how many people are deceased or unaccounted for.”

501 deportee advocate Filipa Payne said the fire was a “true tragedy”. Through tears she said she knew 501 deportees were affected straight away.

“Majority of them are placed in accommodation like that throughout New Zealand… People that have no choice,” Payne said.“I am so sorry to everyone in the lodge.”

She said she planned to get in touch with the 501 whānau to see who had been accounted for.

They were already vulnerable people and she said the tragedy would have a snowball effect on those left behind.

“It will affect families left in Australia who have already been through trauma and heartache.

“I struggle to understand the hurt and pain it will cause on people.”

Breakfast The prime minister acknowledged on Breakfast the valiant efforts of the firefighters involved.

Fire and Emergency were called to the building, Loafers Lodge, on Adelaide Rd in Newtown at 12.25am on Tuesday, and found the top floor of the building on fire, incident controller Mike Dombrowski said.

In an interview with RNZ, FENZ People deputy chief executive Brendan Nally confirmed a further 20 has been accounted for. The hostel has been confirmed to have 94 rooms.

Wellington City Council media manager Richard MacLean said the council was dealing with about 50 occupants from the building who had been temporarily rehomed at Newtown Park.

Those trying to find or contact loved ones are recommended to contact the Police on 105 in the first instance.

The evacuees had been given towels and hygiene products because many had escaped the building only wearing their pyjamas, MacLean said.

Many had no shoes or had no time to pick up personal possessions, he said. They would be at Newtown Park only temporarily.

Bruce MacKay/The Post The building was confirmed to have 94 rooms. Up to 10 people are believed to be dead.

Officials were also reconciling evacuees’ names and phone numbers to help the police with their investigation.

People in their early 20s through to their 70s were evacuated from the building, MacLean said.

The council would be working with other agencies including Kāinga Ora to find alternative accomodation, MacLean said.

Loafer’s Lodge was a large accomodation site but was now out of action which would displace people and put pressure on the whole accomModation sector in Wellington City, MacLean said.

Some evacuees were “really, really unsure” about what had gone on, while others had suffered minor smoke inhalation.

“We’re throwing as much help at these people as we possibly can,” he said.

A spokesperson for Wellington Hospital said four people have been admitted to the Wellington Emergency Department as result of the fire.

Supplied The view of the fire at Loafers Lodge.

Three are in a stable condition in Wellington ED and a fourth in a serious condition has been transferred to Hutt Hospital ED.

In a media stand-up outside the lodge at 6.30am, Fire and Emergency district manager Nick Pyatt called it a “once-in-a-decade fire”.

He said 111 call takers were on the phone to people who they lost contact with and his crew was “heroic”.

“They had to put their own lives at risk to get as many people out of there as possible,” he said.

He said the building’s roof was at risk of collapsing.

“It doesn’t get worse than this.”

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau also spoke to media on Tuesday morning.

She said all residents were evacuated and most have gone to a “safe shelter” where they received food, blankets and the option to shower.

“Some have had to go to hospital for treatment but at this stage things are looking okay.”

It’s not clear how many people are still unaccounted for, she said.

Speaking to TVNZ’s Breakfast, Whanau had to hold back tears.

“I dare say it’s been a shock to the system - a very emotional few minutes with the crew here.

”I’m feeling a lot of pain and emotion at those who have been lost.”

Bruce Mackay/Stuff FENZ at the scene of the fire in Newtown, Wellington.

Loafer’s Lodge property manager Marie Murphy said there were about 94 people in the hostel, and that many had gone to Newtown Park Stadium for shelter.

Murphy, who had managed the lodge for 13 years, said it was home to a range of people.

“We’ve got everyone living there. We have nurses. We’ve had doctors, nurses, unemployed people, meat workers, hospital staff. All sorts of people. A real variety of people,” she said.

“This is very sad for a lot of people. Not only the ones who’ve lost their lives, but those who’ve lost their homes. There’s a lot of full time people. A lot have been there longer than I‘ve been there,” Murphy said.

“It just feels surreal. It doesn’t feel real. It’s very hard. It was a pretty bad fire. I’m feeling very sad at the moment. I really have no information about what has happened yet,” she said.

Supplied A photo shows firecrews attempting to extinguish a blaze coming from the roof of Loafers Lodge in Newtown, Wellington.

Wellington City Council advised motorists and other commuters to take alternative routes and expect delays.

A council spokesperson said buses and other traffic between the central city and southern suburbs were likely to be diverted for several hours at least and delays could be expected.

Bus passengers were advised to check the Metlink website for further details.