An overnight fire at Loafer Lodge, in Newtown, has killed an unknown number of people. Wellington City mayor Tory Whanau gives an update.

Dozens of people are feared dead after a fire broke out overnight at the Loafers Lodge hostel in Newtown. Fire officials called it a “multiple-fatality” event.

Residents were evacuated from the hostel, but a number of people are still unaccounted for. There were about 94 people in the hostel at the time of the fire, the property manager said.

