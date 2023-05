At least six people are confirmed dead and others are still missing.

At least six people are dead after a fire broke out overnight at the Loafers Lodge hostel in Newtown. The total number of deaths is not yet known.

Residents were evacuated from the hostel, but a number of people are still unaccounted for. There were about 94 people in the hostel at the time of the fire, the property manager said.

