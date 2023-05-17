A history of New Zealand's deadly building fires

An overnight fire at Loafer Lodge, in Wellington, which has killed at least six people is being treated as suspicious by authorities.

A “once-in-a-decade” fire at a Wellington hostel has left at least six dead, with dozens still missing.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) were called to the building on Adelaide Rd in Newtown just after midnight on Tuesday, and found the top floor of the building on fire.

The property manager confirmed there were 94 people in the hostel at the time – 52 people had been accounted for.

The fire was being treated as suspicious, a senior emergency services source confirmed.

While fatal building fires in Aotearoa are rare, they do occur.

1942 – On December 8, fire swept through an asylum in Seacliff – a small town, 30km north of Dunedin.

It was one of the country's worst fires. Thirty-seven women perished inside a locked ward.

Only two patients were able to escape because the window shutters in their cells were unlocked.

The fire was caused by electrical wires shorting, attributed to the ground under the building subsiding.

George Heard/Stuff The remains of the former Seacliff Lunatic Asylum, near Dunedin. (File photo)

1947 - On November 18, forty-one people were killed when a fire ravaged Christchurch's iconic Ballantynes.

The Ballantynes department store fire remains one of New Zealand’s deadliest disasters.

The fire powered its way through the popular store in 20 minutes and reporters from The Press described the situation as a "hopeless inferno".

MOORE COLLECTION/Stuff Three desperate women jumped from the windows, as a fire ravaged the Christchurch store. (File photo)

Thirty-eight of the 41 who died were Ballantynes employees. Many of them young women working in the millinery and accounts departments, housed in the store’s upper floors.

Three women jumped from the windows; two escaped with serious injuries, but the third died in hospital.

In 1948, a commission of inquiry listed the store’s labyrinthine network of vents and openings among the reasons for the fire’s rapid spread and devastating effect. It also found that Ballantynes management failed its staff.

ALEXANDER TURNBULL LIBRARY/Stuff Thirty-eight of the 41 who died were Ballantynes employees. (File photo)

2008 – On April 5, senior firefighter Derek Lovell died in a blaze at the Tamahere coolstore, on the outskirts of Hamilton. Seven other firefighters were seriously injured.

Two four-person crews – Hamilton 411 led by Dennis Wells and Hamilton 412 under the command of Lovell – responded to a call to a monitored smoke alarm at the coolstores site.

Iain McGregor/Waikato Times Labour Department prosecutors described the Tamahere coolstore as a bomb waiting to explode. (File photo)

The men arrived to find no sign of fire and were cleared to enter the buildings.

Three firefighters entered and saw what appeared to be either vapour, smoke or leaking refrigerant.

Soon after, there was an explosion as 400 kilograms of the highly flammable refrigerant Hychill Minus 50 ignited.

In court, Labour Department prosecutors described the Tamahere coolstore as a bomb waiting to explode.

2019 – The most memorable building fire in recent history was the non-fatal the SkyCity convention centre fire.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Smoke billows over Auckland on the first day of the Sky City Convention Centre fire on October 22, 2019. (File photo)

The blaze erupted on the roof of the under-construction NZ International Convention Centre Fire on October 22, 2019.

It slowly consumed the roof, caused widespread disruption in central Auckland and took days to fully extinguish.

One firefighter was taken to hospital after suffering a medical event at the scene and three other people were treated at the scene as a result of the blaze.

Chris McKeen/Stuff It took days to fully extinguish the fire. (File photo)

An investigation found, the fire was accidentally started when a waterproof membrane being fitted to the roof was "momentarily exposed" to a worker's gas torch.

Key background

The fatal fire occurred at Loafers Lodge hostel in Newtown, Wellington, in the early hours of Tuesday May 16, 2023. There were about 94 people in the hostel at the time of the fire.

The Loafers Lodge building has been a bank, a church, and most recently, cheap accommodation for those from myriad walks of life.

The building was inspected and issued a building warrant of fitness by the Wellington City Council in March this year.

Watch this space

Police hope to enter the building on Wednesday. Six people are confirmed dead, but more are unaccounted for. Instability in the roof structure requires work to ensure it’s safe for people to search the building. The identification of victims could be complex and time consuming.