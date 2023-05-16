'Help, help, help!' Shouts from Epsom house fire that sent plumes of smoke across city

Smoke from a house fire in Epsom could be seen from Auckland’s North Shore.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen across Auckland as firefighters respond to a house fire in Epsom on Tuesday morning.

A neighbour said she was at home when she saw the whole back of the house go up in flames.

“I just heard the guys living there yelling, ‘Help, help, help!’”

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews were “aggressively fighting the fire and trying to get it under control”.

The Fenz spokesperson believed everyone from the home was accounted for.

Smoke coming from central Auckland could be seen from the North Shore.

Police were called just after 10.30am and remained on the scene assisting with traffic diversions at 10.55am

A St Peter’s employee said, “the fire was raging” at a house behind the college, but the school remained unaffected.

Farrel Gordon/Supplied Large amounts of smoke could be seen across the city.

St John have been approached for comment.

MORE TO COME