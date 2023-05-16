Auckland man surprises wife with $10.5 million Lotto win on Mother's Day

An Auckland man waited until Mother’s Day lunch to tell his wife they won $10.5 million. (File photo)

An Auckland man gave his wife the Mother’s Day of a lifetime, when he revealed their $10.5 million Lotto win on Sunday.

The couple, who wanted to remain anonymous, were hoping to win in the $10,000 Mother’s Day promotion, but the woman forgot to buy a ticket.

“My wife forgot to buy a Dip when she was out, so I bought one on MyLotto on Saturday afternoon,” the man said.

“I didn’t pay any attention to the Lotto results that evening as I was too busy watching the rugby – Blues versus Crusaders.”

On Sunday, he checked his emails, and found a couple from Lotto.

He thought he might have won the Mother’s Day promotion, but soon discovered it was a bit more than $10,000.

“I quickly logged onto MyLotto to check my ticket and couldn’t believe it when I saw all my numbers line up! I was speechless – I never expected to win Powerball.”

Lotto/Supplied Saturday night’s win means there have now been eight Powerball multi-millionaires in 2023. (File photo)

However, he kept the news secret from her wanting to surprise her at Mother’s Day Lunch, he said.

Then after lunch, when everyone was still seated around the family table, he announced the “life-changing” news.

“At first, they couldn’t believe it.”

“They thought it was a joke. But after I showed them my ticket and replayed the draw on my phone, and they could see it happen, they realised it was real.”

“My wife was very happy. She wondered how I managed to keep it so quiet, but I’m good at keeping a secret.”

The couple planed to help their family and charities with their win.

“It’s important for us to give back to the community.”