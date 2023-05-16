'Dawn raids' on pause as Government reviews out-of-hours immigration visits

A year after the Dawn Raids apology, a commemoration event is held at Ōrākei Marae in Auckland. (First published August 27, 2022.)

All out-of-hours immigration visits, known infamously as “dawn raids”, will be paused until the end of June as MBIE conducts a review.

The standard hours for compliance visits by immigration officials have also shortened – from 7am-9pm to 8am-6pm – meaning non-standard visits are now classified as those conducted before 8am or after 6pm.

The news comes as the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment released the Terms of Reference for an independent review of the practice, which accounts for 3% of visits by immigration officials.

The review will look at whether current immigration settings, standard operating procedures and any other internal guidance for out-of-hours immigration visits to serve deportation liability notices or execute deportation orders are appropriate.

MBIE chief exec Carolyn Tremain said the independent review, by Mike Heron, KC, will consider the cultural appropriateness of out-of-hours visits, while upholding the principles set out by the Government’s Dawn Raids apology.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Dawn raids commemoration at Ngati Whatua Orakei in 2022.

“The review will also assess whether such immigration compliance activity is reasonable, proportionate and justifiable in the circumstances and takes into account relevant considerations such as the possible impact and harm on children and any other individuals that may be present,” Tremain said.

In the 1970s, New Zealand governments (both Labour and National), migration officials and police targeted Pasifika people, looking for overstayers. Homes were raided late at night or very early in the morning and people were stopped in the street.

The practice became known as “dawns raids”.

Lasting harm from these actions eventually prompted a formal apology by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s government in 2021.

“Out-of-hours visits are rare and only make up around 3% of compliance visits, but I want to reiterate that all out-of-hours compliance visits have been stopped until the review is completed. I expect that to happen by the end of June,” Tremain said.