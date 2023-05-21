'No one cares': 25-year-old with extensive family cancer history can't access genetic testing

Annalise Buchanan with her four and a half month old son Oliver Soutar.

Annalise Buchanan was pregnant with her first baby when she found out she was likely to be at higher risk of developing cancer.

The 25-year-old qualifies for publicly funded genetic testing to look for a BRCA 2 gene mutation following positive tests from other relatives and an extensive family history of cancer.

But the waiting list keeps getting pushed out. She now faces a nine-month wait, but likely longer, with a referral for another test declined because she doesn’t have symptoms of cancer – yet.

“By the time I have symptoms, it’s too late,” Buchanan says. “They don’t care.”

READ MORE:

* Tracking the Orkney cancer gene all around the globe

* Southland family paint the town pink for breast cancer awareness

* Radio broadcaster Sarah Gandy has finally finished cancer treatment: 'Touch wood, everything has worked as it should'



Kelly Hodel/Stuff If Annalise Buchanan had the mutated gene, there was a 50% chance her baby did too.

She is “pissed off” and says there are likely hundreds or thousands of people on the list – that didn’t seem to be moving – who were waiting and hoping they don’t develop cancer in the meantime.

The mutation increases the likelihood of developing breast cancer by five times, and means you are between 10 to 30 times more likely to get ovarian cancer.

There were 1980 people waiting for a first appointment with a genetic counsellor, Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand said.

A spokesperson confirmed the nine-month wait time and said it was the result of “staffing challenges” and high referral rates.

Forced to go privately, Buchanan was now looking at a three-week wait. But others might not have that option.

She wanted to live to see her now four-month-old son grow up, which meant early testing and preventative cancer treatment was crucial.

And if she had the mutated gene, there was a 50% chance her baby did too. She needed to know for him, and his future.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The 25-year-old qualified for the genetic testing because of an extensive family history of cancer and the mutated BRCA 2 gene.

Buchanan’s grandmother died of breast cancer at the age of 66, and it claimed her dad at 38.

Her dad had seven siblings, and all but one developed cancer.

One aunty died from melanoma in her early 30s, and another uncle died aged 48 years old from cancer, she said.

Another uncle died aged 3 from leukaemia, while an aunty has died of breast cancer.

Buchanan also had two uncles with cancer, who were still living. One had prostate, breast and lymphoma cancers.

That left one sibling who did not have cancer, and who also tested negative for the mutated BRCA 2 gene.

Buchanan said she had known the chances of getting some type of cancer was relatively high, but it became a reality when a distant cousin reached out in April last year to say she’d tested positive for the mutated gene.

The cousin had stage four breast cancer, and told Buchanan to get a genetic test too. Another cousin tested positive after this, and was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, aged 31 years old.

In December last year, Buchanan joined the wait list to be tested.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Annalise Buchanan felt “extremely stressed” by the whole situation, that had left a dark cloud over her pregnancy.

The test wait-time was five months and with initial quotes from the private health sector at $1000, she decided to wait.

That date approached and Buchanan began to mentally prepare. But upon ringing confirmation in May, the wait list had been extended to nine months.

It was scary, Buchanan said.

“It felt like the rug was pulled out from under us.”

There was no guarantee the list wasn’t going to just keep getting longer.

She was told that she’s too young for a mammogram, so asked her GP for an ultrasound in the meantime.

The referal was declined because she didn’t have any symptoms or the BRCA genetic variation, yet.

Buchanan said the whole situation made her feel “extremely stressed” and left a dark cloud over her pregnancy.

If positive for the mutated gene, Buchanan said she could get a preventative double mastectomy. Doctors could also remove her ovaries just before 40 years old.

Buchanan said she wouldn’t hesitate to get the surgery to reduce the likelihood of developing cancer.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Families from the lower North Island affected by breast cancer march to Parliament with a petition pleading for Pharmac to fund key drugs. (First published October 2018).

An updated quote for the genetic testing through private healthcare came in at $350 and Buchanan had decided to proceed. The wait time was three weeks. After that, it took six weeks to get the results.

Te Aho o Te Kahu, the Cancer Control Agency, acting chief executive Nicola Hill said people all carry the two BRCA genes, BRCA1 and BRCA2.

“These genes produce tumour suppressor proteins that repair other genes. If this process isn’t working properly, damaged genes don’t get repaired, this can lead to cancer.”

Hill said people with concerns about having the BRCA gene should talk to their doctor about the possibility of getting the blood test.

Some people also decided the risk of developing cancer was so high, that they have an operation to remove their ovaries and/or breasts.

The Te Whatu Ora spokesperson would not respond to Buchanan’s concerns, but said referrals were triaged according to need.

Patients who were well, but had a family history of a genetic mutation were classified as “routine”.

But Buchanan would not have been offered a “routine screening” if under the age of 45, the spokesperson said.

This was based on international evidence and ensuring screening risks were outweighed by the benefits.

Mammograms were free for eligible women aged 45 to 69 every two years.