Tauranga students report suspicious man trying to lure them in car

Police are investigating after three students at a Tauranga school reported a man for suspicious behaviour.

The incidents were alleged to have happened on May 10 and 11, police said.

Tauranga Intermediate principal Cameron Mitchell said a student came to school one morning and said sometime had tried to entice them into a vehicle.

They told a friend, who said something similar had happened to them the night before. He said the students were concerned, but “fairly resilient”.

Mitchell warned other schools in the area and was reminding parents to talk to their children about “stranger danger”.

The school also posted on social media, where deputy principal Cheri Gallagher informed parents about the suspicious activity.

She said it was particularly by Scout Reserve, which was often used as a shortcut by students.

“Please ask your child/ren to avoid this route to and from school and if they have had any strange interactions with people in this area please let the police know.

She asked parents to remind their children not to engage with strangers, and to make noise and draw attention to themselves if necessary. They should remove themselves from the location quickly and safely, and tell an adult as soon as possible.

Police officers were reviewing CCTV from the area as part of the investigation, and have visited schools to provide reassurance and give general safety advice.

“We know that reports of incidents such as these can cause considerable concern for parents and other members of our community,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“We would urge everyone to be alert, not alarmed, and to take the opportunity to have conversations with your children about what they should do should they feel unsafe.”

In March, police were investigating after an armed man attempted to abduct an 11-year-old Tauranga Intermediate School pupil when he got off the school bus.

The boy got off the bus at the SH29 end of McLaren Falls Rd, when a car pulled up and a man armed with a gun and carrying a large black bin bag got out and tried to chase him.

“Our paddocks are right by the junction. All my son has to do is open our fence and cross them to get home. A car slowed down that looked like it had more than one person in and a man got out that my son saw noticeably had a gun poking out of his pocket. My son just legged it across the fields and the man tried to follow - but my son is fast on his feet and got away,” his mum Karen Pearson said at the time.