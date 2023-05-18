Overdue mountain biker found dead after search and rescue operation in Whangamatā

A body was found after a search and rescue operation in Whangamatā on Thursday (file photo).

An overdue mountain biker has been found dead after a search and rescue operation in Whangamatā.

Police were called about a missing person at 1.30am on Thursday and started a ground search overnight, a police spokesperson said.

The search was aided by the police helicopter.

“Police would like to thank everyone who assisted with the search efforts. Our thoughts are with the person’s family and friends at this difficult time,” the spokesperson said.

The death would be referred to the Coroner.