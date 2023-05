Police were called about a missing person in Whangamatā at 1.30am on Thursday (file photo).

A police team is searching Whangamatā after reports of a missing person.

Police were called about the missing person at 1.30am on Thursday and started a ground search overnight, a police spokesperson said.

The search was aided by the police helicopter.

“Updates will be issued proactively when there is more to report,” the spokesperson said. They would not provide more information on the location of the search.