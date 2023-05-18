Man charged after crashing into bollards outside North Shore Hospital ED

The car did not make contact with the building and no one was injured. (File photo)

A man has been charged after he drove towards North Shore Hospital’s emergency department (ED) crashing into bollards on Saturday night.

A spokesperson for Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand said after 8pm on Saturday, a car drove into the bollards outside North Shore Hospital’s ED.

The car did not make contact with the building and no one was injured, the spokesperson said.

The ED continued to operate as normal.

Police said a 42-year-old man has been charged, and is expected to appear in the North Shore District Court on Thursday.

“Our staff attended at the time, and the driver is now before the North Shore District Court.”

The man is facing charges of reckless driving, intentional damage, possessing a knife in a public place and threatens to kill, police said.

“Police are not in a position to comment further as the matter is before the court.”