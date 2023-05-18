'Debris piled high': Police remove two bodies at fatal Loafers Lodge fire scene

Acting Wellington district commander Inspector Dion Bennett provides an update on the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge.

Police have removed the first bodies from the scene of Tuesday’s fatal Loafers Lodge hostel fire in Wellington.

Two were recovered on Thursday, and then two others on Friday, police said.

Acting Wellington district commander Inspector Dion Bennett earlier said a karakia would be performed before the first body was taken out. They will be taken to Wellington Hospital’s morgue.

Bennett said the damage on the third floor of the Newtown hostel was significant. The scene examination was expected to take several days and would likely go into the weekend.

“The debris is piled high.”

He confirmed the damage on the third floor of the building remained significant.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Forensic police start the task of sifting through debris at the Loafers Lodge fire scene in Wellington.

Residents had enquired about when their possessions would be returned, but it wouldn’t be possible until the scene examination had finished. Property had been damaged by fire and asbestos.

“There are risks associated with trying to retrieve the property, particularly because there was asbestos in the building.”

Adelaide Rd will partially re-open from 6am Friday.The southbound lane will be open, under stop-go traffic management.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Inspector Dion Bennett, acting Wellington District Commander, addresses media on Thursday.

What we know

Police are carrying out a thorough examination of the Adelaide Rd hostel after Tuesday’s early-morning blaze, which they believe was deliberately lit.

One person is in hospital. 92 people have been accounted for, with fewer than 20 people still counted as missing.

Bennett could not confirm the exact amount, and could not comment on whether security footage would be used to identify the missing people.

Bennett said on Wednesday police had people of interest on their radar in relation to the suspected arson.

Police are also investigating reports of a couch fire at Loafers Lodge two hours before the fatal fire.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The recovery begins Loafers Lodge, with fire crews inspecting the building.

Key background

The fatal fire occurred at Loafers Lodge hostel in Newtown, Wellington, in the early hours of Tuesday May 16, 2023. There were about 94 people in the hostel at the time of the fire.

The Loafers Lodge building has been a bank, a church, and most recently, cheap accommodation for those from myriad walks of life.

The building was inspected and issued a building warrant of fitness in March this year.



Police hope to enter the building on Wednesday. Six people are confirmed dead, but more are unaccounted for. The identification of victims could be complex and time consuming.

It may take some time to determine the cause of the fire and whether anyone is responsible for it. The deadly event is being treated as suspicious, and a homicide investigation has been launched. Specialist investigative teams have been brought in from across the country.

The spotlight will also be on the safety of Loafers Lodge, which had safety fire alarms but no sprinklers. The Building Code does not require sprinklers, but fire and emergency did say they would have made a difference. Also sure to face debate is the state of housing for New Zealand’s most vulnerable. Green co-leader James Shaw labelled the fire an indictment on this country.