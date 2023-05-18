Police expect to start removing bodies from Loafers Lodge hostel today

Acting Wellington district commander Inspector Dion Bennett provides an update on the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge.

Police expect to start removing bodies from the Loafers Lodge hostel later on Thursday.

“This afternoon I expect we will commence recovering bodies from Loafers Lodge,” Acting Wellington district commander Inspector Dion Bennett said at a media briefing.

He said two bodies could be taken out on Thursday, and then two bodies on Friday.

He said before the first body was taken out of Loafers Lodge, there would be a karakia. The bodies will be taken to Wellington Hospital’s morgue.

Bennett said the damage on the third floor of the Newtown hostel was significant. The scene examination was expected to take several days and would likely go into the weekend.

“The debris is piled high.”

He confirmed the damage on the third floor of the building remained significant.

Bennett said they were working with agencies to reopen at least one lane of Adelaide Rd as soon as possible, and understood the impact on people and their businesses.

Residents had enquired about when their possessions would be returned, but it wouldn’t be possible until the scene examination had finished. Property had been damaged by fire and asbestos.

“There's risks associated with trying to retrieve the property particularly because there was asbestos in the building.”

What we know

Police are carrying out a thorough examination of the Adelaide Rd hostel after Tuesday’s early-morning blaze, which they believe was deliberately lit.

Six people are confirmed dead, but this number may well rise. Police are now treating the fire as homicide investigation.

One person is in hospital. 92 people have been accounted for, with fewer than 20 people still counted as missing.

Bennet could not confirm the exact amount, and could not comment on whether security footage would be used to identify the missing people.

Bennett said on Wednesday police had people of interest on their radar in relation to the suspect arson.

Police are also investigating reports of a couch fire at Loafers Lodge two hours before the fatal fire.