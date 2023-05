There are cordons in place between Tuhoe Ave and Garaway Ave, along the Wainuitewhara Stream in Whakatāne (file photo).

Police are looking for information after a man was found in a Whakatāne car park with serious injuries.

The man was found in the early hours of May 18 in a car park on Garaway St, police said.

He was in a critical condition in Whakatāne Hospital.

Police were working to find out how the man was injured.

Cordons were in place between Tuhoe Ave and Garaway Ave, along the Wainuitewhara Stream, while police investigated.