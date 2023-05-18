Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown set to travel 18,000km to climate conference in South Korea

The four-day trip is part of Brown’s reaffirmation of Auckland’s climate commitments, the mayor’s office said.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is set to travel 18,000km to attend the World Climate Industry Expo in South Korea next week.

Brown will travel with the chair of the planning, environment and parks committee, councillor Richard Hills, to Busan for four days.

The duo will leave Auckland on May 25 and arrive back on May 29.

A spokesperson for Brown’s office said he was expected to “present Auckland’s carbon-neutral strategies and successes while learning from other cities about their approach to the environment”.

“There is no cost to the taxpayer,” Brown’s office said in a statement released on Thursday afternoon.

Brown's trip is part of an invitation to join the City Summit – a roundtable discussion on green smart cities and carbon neutrality.

During the trip, Brown will sign a Joint Declaration of the City Mayors Roundtable, reaffirming Auckland’s climate commitments.

Brown and Hills will also visit exhibitions on the latest energy technologies and policies, and attend a leader’s summit on carbon-free shipping.

According to an online carbon emission calculator, a round trip to Busan for two people travelling in economy class emits 6.1 tonnes of CO2.