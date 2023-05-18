Man charged with two counts of arson following Wellington Loafers Lodge fire

One man has been charged with two counts of arson following the fire at Loafers Lodge in Newtown, Wellingotn on Monday night.

He is scheduled to appear in Wellington District Court on Friday, May 19.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing and police have not ruled out further, more serious charges in relation to the deaths at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

Stuff understands the man who’s been arrested is aged in his 40s, was a resident in the building, and has lived in both Wellington and Auckland.

Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Dion Bennett said police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the fire.

This comes as police have removed the first bodies from the scene of the fatal fire.

Bennett earlier said a karakia would be performed before the first body was taken out. They will be taken to Wellington Hospital’s morgue.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Anthony Harris explains how he and fellow residents escaped from the third floor of the Loafers Lodge.

Bennett said the damage on the third floor of the Newtown hostel was significant. The scene examination was expected to take several days and would likely go into the weekend.

Six people are confirmed dead following the fire, while fewer than 20 people are still counted as missing. 92 people have been accounted for with one person in hospital.