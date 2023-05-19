Auckland weather and traffic: Harbour Bridge likely to close over weekend

Heavy rain is set to fall, check out the latest weather forecast for the weekend from MetService.

Auckland Harbour bridge could close over the weekend, with strong wind alerts forecast from 10am on Saturday.

Waka Kotahi said MetService could issue an amber alert from 10am to midday on Saturday 20 May, rising to a red alert from midday to 10pm. An amber alert could remain from 10pm through to 3am Sunday 21 May.

Under an amber alert, speeds are reduced, and some lanes are closed on the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Under a red alert all lanes on the bridge are closed.

A heavy rain watch for Auckland and Northland has been lifted, but a strong wind watch remains in place until at least Saturday.

Auckland and Northland can both expect strong winds, particularly in Auckland where westerlies could approach severe gale force occasionally, MetService said.

There could be “pockets of wind impacts” across the city on Saturday, especially in West Auckland’s Muriwai, Piha, Karekare and Awhitu Peninsula, MetService said.

The winds in Auckland are expected to last until at least 9pm on Saturday while Northland could get a reprieve closer to 9am.

Meanwhile, Upper Harbour Bridge on State Highway 18 has been cleared after a crash on Friday morning.

The crash, happened just after 6am on the upper part of the bridge, which saw the closure of the right eastbound lane.

It was cleared just before 8am, but Waka Kotahi said motorists should expect eastbound delays on SH18 from Westgate.

Motorists have been advised to delay their journey or allow extra time for travel on Friday morning.

A strong wind watch is in place for Auckland and Northland until 9pm on Friday.

Auckland motorway users were delayed this morning with several separate incidents.

The weather had also forced Auckland Transport to swap Half Moon Bay and Pine Harbour ferries with buses until at least 9am.

Several other ferries have been replaced with taxis due to “crew constraints” between 2pm and midnight Friday.

Evening Sealink ferries have been replaced with alternative transport, not only due to the weather but because of “a large amount of debris in the inner harbour,” Sealink said on Friday.

Between 5pm and 11.10pm, the Pine Harbour and Auckland services will have alternative transport.

Sailings between Tryphena and Hamer St have been cancelled, with the next service available on Monday.

A truck broke down and was blocking the right northbound lane after the Papakura on-ramps, Waka Kotahi reported – the crash was cleared by 7.50am.

And further south, a crash was blocking the right northbound lane between Bombay and Ramarama.

Tāmaki Makaurau was drenched in a short, sharp early morning downpour on Friday.

A small localised power outage is affecting parts of Ponsonby. Vector has been approached for comment.