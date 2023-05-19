Auckland weather and traffic: multiple highway breakdowns amid heavy rain

Heavy rain is set to fall, check out the latest weather forecast for the weekend from MetService.

Auckland motorway users can expect delays this morning with several separate incidents.

Due to strong winds, some lanes will be closed on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, and speeds will be reduced.

The weather has also forced Auckland Transport to swap Half Moon Bay and Pine Harbour ferries with buses until at least 9am.

On the Upper Harbour Bridge, a crash is blocking the right eastbound lane. Drivers should merge left to pass carefully and expect a slow ride in.

A truck broke down and was blocking the right northbound lane after the Papakura on-ramps, Waka Kotahi reported – the crash was cleared by 7.50am.

And further south, a crash is blocking the right northbound lane between Bombay and Ramarama. Drivers should merge left to pass carefully.

Tāmaki Makaurau was drenched in a short, sharp early morning downpour on Friday.

MetService has a heavy rain watch and strong wind watch in place for the city.

It’s expected Auckland will have periods of heavy rain and possibly thunderstorms until at least 8am on Friday, with another update from meteorologists expected at 10am.