Auckland weather and traffic: Rain watch lifted but strong wind watch remains

Heavy rain is set to fall, check out the latest weather forecast for the weekend from MetService.

A heavy rain watch for Auckland and Northland has been lifted, but a strong wind watch remains in place until at least 9pm on Friday.

Auckland and Northland can both expect strong winds, particularly in Auckland where westerlies might approach severe gale force occasionally, MetService has said.

Meanwhile, Upper Harbour Bridge on State Highway 18 has been cleared after a crash on Friday morning.

The crash, happened just after 6am on the upper part of the bridge, which saw the closure of the right eastbound lane.

READ MORE:

* 'Prepare, don't panic' advice for those feeling anxious as more heavy rain expected to hit North Island



It was cleared just before 8am, but Waka Kotahi said motorists should expect eastbound delays on SH18 from Westgate.

Stuff A strong wind watch is in place for Auckland and Northland until 9pm on Friday.

Motorists have been advised to delay their journey or allow extra time for travel on Friday morning.

Auckland motorway users were delayed this morning with several separate incidents.

The weather has also forced Auckland Transport to swap Half Moon Bay and Pine Harbour ferries with buses until at least 9am.

A truck broke down and was blocking the right northbound lane after the Papakura on-ramps, Waka Kotahi reported – the crash was cleared by 7.50am.

And further south, a crash is blocking the right northbound lane between Bombay and Ramarama. Drivers should merge left to pass carefully.

Tāmaki Makaurau was drenched in a short, sharp early morning downpour on Friday.

MetService has a heavy rain watch and strong wind watch in place for the city.

It’s expected Auckland will have periods of heavy rain and possibly thunderstorms until at least

8am on Friday, with another update from meteorologists expected at 10am.

A small localised power outage is affecting parts of Ponsonby. Vector has been approached for comment.