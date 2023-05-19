Woman charged with murder following death in Dunedin

A 60-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder after a man was found dead at a Dunedin property.

Police were called to a house on Tainui Rd around 5.20pm on Thursday where they found the man’s body.

A woman was taken into custody at house and was later charged with murder.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A police van outside the Tainui Rd property

She would appear Dunedin District Court on Friday.

“We’d like to reassure our community that we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident,” , Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh said.

“We know that this tragic event has shaken the community and Police and Victim Support will be working closely to offer support for all involved.”

There would be an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continued.