Woman charged with murder following Dunedin homicide

Police investigating the death of a man found in Dunedin.

A 60-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man was found dead at a Dunedin property.

Police were called to a house in the Dunedin suburb of Tainui around 5.20pm on Thursday, where they found the man’s body.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police cordoned off the scene and were still working there on Friday.

A woman was taken into custody at house and was later charged with murder.

She appeared in the Dunedin District Court before a community magistrate on Friday morning.

She was remanded in custody by consent, and was granted interim name suppression along with the name of the victim.

Her address and occupation were also suppressed.

The defendant, who gave no reaction in the dock, would appear via audiovisual link on June 6.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A police van outside the property

“We’d like to reassure our community that we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident,” Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh said on Friday.

“We know that this tragic event has shaken the community and Police and Victim Support will be working closely to offer support for all involved.”

There would be an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continued.

Neighbours said a middle-aged couple had moved into the address in recent months.